Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

Key player in Greitens administration plans to run for statewide office in 2024

By

Will Scharf (Photo courtesy of VoteScharf.com)

Former Gov. Eric Greitens’ Policy Director, Will Scharf, has launched a committee for a statewide run for office in 2024. Doing so allows him to start fundraising.

In a news release, Scharf, a Republican, does not specify which office he will run for. Keep in mind he has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney in St. Louis for the past two-and-a-half years prosecuting violent crimes. He also served in the office that handles vetting for federal judges.

“I’ve put hardened criminals in prison, and I’ve put constitutional conservatives on the Supreme Court,” Scharf said. “The people of Missouri deserve strong, conservative leadership, and I’m ready to fight back against the woke left and out-of-control federal government to defend our rights and liberty.”

Scharf served under Greitens, who resigned in 2018 in response to a string of allegations involving campaign donations and a mistress.

