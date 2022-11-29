Springfield City Council Approves Resolution Renaming Airport Terminal After Roy Blunt

The Springfield, Missouri City Council unanimously approved a resolution that renames the Midfield Terminal of the Springfield-Branson National Airport the ‘Roy Blunt Terminal’. The resolution, which was sponsored Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, praises Blunt’s history of public service to the state of Missouri as a teacher, county official, Secretary of State, university president, Congressman, and United States Senator.

“This is a very fitting tribute to Senator Blunt,” said Mayor McClure to the rest of the council. “The Springfield-Branson National Airport would not be what it is today without the efforts of, then Congressman, and now Senator Blunt. He was instrumental in securing the funding and navigating other obstacles to develop the Midfield Terminal when it opened in May 2009.”

According to memorandum documents, Blunt helped secure funding to help build a new aircraft mechanic training facility with Ozarks Technical Community College at the airport that’s expected to open in late 2024.

The resolution takes effect December 16, 2022.