A recent study conducted at Washington University in St. Louis could be a building block to a new therapeutic approach to Alzheimer’s and other age-related diseases.

The study was done on older mice that were subject to a compound that rejuvenated immune cells and helped clear out toxic waste along the brain.

Cameron Conner spoke with Dr. Jonathan Kipnis, a pathology professor at Washington University in St. Louis, who led the way in this study. (LISTEN 15:18)