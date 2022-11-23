Gov. Mike Parson picks General Counsel Andrew Bailey to be Missouri’s next Attorney General

For the second time since taking office as Missouri governor, Mike Parson (R) has appointed someone to be the state’s next attorney general.

Today, he announced that 41-year-old Andrew Bailey will take over as attorney general when Eric Schmitt leaves for Washington to become U.S. Senator. Parson says Bailey will make an excellent attorney general, despite never having held public office.

“I don’t think when you look at his resume, I don’t think anybody’s gonna have any questions about his resume and how qualified he is for the job,” Parson told reporters at the State Capitol. “He’s been in the courtroom at the county levels, the state level, and the federal level – not a whole lot of people have had that kind of experience to go in there, but I’m very confident he’s got the experience to do the Attorney General’s office or I wouldn’t have picked him.”

Bailey served two tours of duty in Iraq with the U.S. Army and got his law degree from Mizzou. Despite never holding public office, Bailey says he’s ready for the job and will run for election in two years.

“The office needs stability, and so I intend to provide precisely that,” Baily said.

He also answered questions about whether he would continue to pursue lawsuits begun by current A.G. Schmitt, which include a number of suits against President Biden: “It’s gonna take time to look at every case that the Office has in front of it.”

But he continued: “Let me say this as well. There is a legacy of excellence that both General Hawley and General Schmitt are leaving behind that I intend to continue and carry on. When Missourians who value liberty want someone to stand in the gap against federal overreach, I’m going to be the attorney general who does precisely that.”

Governor Parson appointed Bailey to take over when Schmitt (R) leaves for Washington D.C. to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt (R). Parson also appointed Schmitt to be Attorney General after former A.G. Hawley was elected to the U.S. Senate.

In addition, Parson will be appointing a new State Treasurer, as current Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was elected State Auditor earlier this month. Fitzpatrick was appointed Treasurer after former Treasurer Schmitt was appointed Attorney General.

