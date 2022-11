The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has been a tradition for 96 years. Giant balloons, floats, performers, and marching bands will line the streets of the Big Apple for the big day. The University of Missouri marching band will make its first-ever appearance in the parade. Alisa Nelson talks to Dr. Amy Knopps, the director of Marching Mizzou. (LISTEN 11:03)

