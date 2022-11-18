Missouri’s Christmas tree farms are getting into the holiday spirit (LISTEN)

Missouri’s roughly 20 Christmas tree farms are preparing for a merry and bright holiday season.

Don and Karen Nelson, owners of Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm, near Nixa, enjoy watching customers take part in the real Christmas tree experience.

“When we experienced the utter joy that these families had when they came out to go through our field and cut a tree, that angst and discomfort associated with working so hard sort of magically disappeared,” said Don Nelson.

“People come out with their holiday spirit. They wander through the field. They find a tree that speaks to them. We give them a saw and a sled. They go out and cut it down, bring it back up. We’ll shake it, bale it, they’ll put it on their vehicle and off they go. They’re just very happy when they are leaving our field with their tree,” said Karen Nelson. “They’ve shown their children maybe a tradition that they experienced as a child and they’re continuing on with their own children.”

This is their second year selling trees. Their farm has about 400 Christmas trees for sale this year, including Eastern White Pine, Scotch Pine, Murray Cypress, and Norway Spruce.

Delaware Town Christmas Tree Farm opens November 19.

To find a Christmas tree farm near you, go to MissouriChristmasTrees.org

