Fort Leonard Wood is going all out for Thanksgiving (LISTEN)

Fort Leonard Wood soldiers will not go hungry on Thanksgiving. The U.S. Army base in southern Missouri is making Thanksgiving extra special for soldiers who will be there for the holiday.

The installation is prepping to serve about 13,000 soldiers, Department of Defense ID cardholders, veterans, Gold Star Families, retirees and their families. The meal will include about 7,000 pounds of turkey, 1,400 pounds of shrimp, 2,000 pounds of prime rib and 2,000 desserts.

Beverly Leggett, the base’s food program manager, said there will be plenty of food to go around.

“What’s cooking is the traditional Thanksgiving lunch meal. You most likely will probably eat enough to carry you through to dinner but dinner will be served again for all of the soldiers that are stationed on Fort Leonard Wood. We’ve got Thanksgiving turkeys. We’ve got ham. We’ve got prime rib,” said Leggett. “We got the standard of the savory bread dressing cornbread dressing. Not your mama’s mashed potatoes, but we’ve got good mashed potatoes. We’ve got the standard salads. Green bean casserole is always a hit.”

According to Leggett, about 700 workers are spending next week prepping the meal. She said the food service crew puts a lot of love into this meal.

“They sacrifice a lot,” she said. “Everyone that’s going to be to work on Thanksgiving could have been home with their family but they chose to be here providing for this installation, providing for the soldiers during this meal.”

Eleven dining halls will be open on post for the feast.

For more information about the cost of the meal for visitors and locations, click here.

To hear the interview with Beverly Leggett, click below.

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet