Senator Hawley Wants Answers From The DHS Secretary On ‘Disinformation’

Republican Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wanting answers about reportedly suppressing freedom of speech. Under Mayorkas, the Disinformation Governance Board was tasked with countering misinformation and disinformation that threatens national security.

The Disinformation Governance Board was revealed in April 2022, but by August, it was terminated following recommendations by the Homeland Security Advisory Council. During that time, Mayorkas appeared before the U.S. Senate where he was grilled by Hawley and called for him to resign.

Hawley’s latest letter, addressed to Mayorkas, says, “It is clear from the latest reports that you have deliberately withheld documents from Congress and the American public about your efforts to suppress speech. Your actions are a blatant disregard for congressional oversight and a violation of statutory law. Before you appear for questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee on November 16, please provide me with all communications and records related to your Department’s efforts to suppress speech, whether through the Disinformation Governance Board or under any other name.”

Following the termination of the Disinformation Governance Board, recent news reports have indicated that the Department of Homeland Security allegedly conspired with major technology companies to censor certain news stories.

