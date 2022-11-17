Missouri’s 2022 Teacher of the Year prepares to pass the torch (LISTEN)

Missouri’s Teacher of the Year will step aside soon and let next year’s award winner represent the state.

James Young teaches K-8 music in Florissant and is the director of education at a church in Florissant. He is the first Teacher of the Year from the Ferguson-Florissant School District and is a 1995 graduate of the district.

He will soon pass the torch to Christina Andrade Melly, Missouri’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. She is an English teacher at Ritenour High School in St. Louis County.

In this Show Me Today interview, Young talks about the importance of education in the arts, what he loves most about being a music teacher, and what his students have taught him. He also shares a very special gift with the Show Me Today audience:

