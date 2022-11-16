Royals make a sales pitch to fans for a new downtown K.C. ballpark

Royals owner John Sherman released a letter Tuesday making a case for a new ballpark in downtown Kansas City. Sherman believes a new stadium would be a better investment than renovating Kauffman and has put a two-billion dollar price tag on the project. The Royals also released renderings for a newly proposed Ballpark Village to accompany the stadium. The Royals have called Kauffman Stadium home since 1973 and just celebrated their 50th season in the ballpark.

“When its current lease with Jackson County concludes at the end of this decade, it will be 60 years old. The renovations required at The K to achieve our objectives would cost as much or more than the price tag to develop a new ballpark. A new home would be a far better investment, both for local taxpayer dollars already supporting our facility, and for the Kansas City community,” Sherman said in his letter.

