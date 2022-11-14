Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.

Adjust Driving To Match Road Conditions

This winter weather is expected to have some affect on the evening and morning commutes. MoDOT reminds drivers to avoid traveling once precipitation begins, if possible, adding that if you must travel in the snow, drive slower and stay alert. The weather is expected to affect the state highways and interstates in northern and central Missouri.