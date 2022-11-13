O’Laughlin to become first woman to serve as Missouri Senate majority floor leader (LISTEN)

Missouri Senate Republicans have elected the first woman to serve as second-in-command in the upper chamber. Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, has been chosen to serve as majority floor leader in the next legislative session.

The promotion puts her on a favorable path to become the first woman to serve as Senate President Pro Tem after Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, who was elected for the highest position, wraps up his time serving in the role. Both promotions are pending final approval in January.

O’Laughlin will navigate how to bring together the different political factions in the Senate, a place that has been filled with Republican disagreements this year. Term limits will force some of those Senators to leave office this year.

As the majority floor leader, O’Laughlin will be in charge of deciding which bills will see the light of day and which ones won’t. When each bill makes it to the floor for debate and votes is also up to her.

O’Laughlin talks to Missourinet’s Alisa Nelson about her new role, her previous role, and some hot button topics, including sports betting.

To hear the Show Me Today interview, click below.

