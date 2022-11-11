Missouri organization helps veterans to heal invisible wounds (LISTEN)

A Missouri nonprofit organization serving the military community describes itself as a community of warriors helping warriors find true resilience. The Warrior’s Journey launched in 2016 to help veterans deal with soul care. It has helped more than 1,500 suicidal people since then – not one has died by suicide.

Kevin Weaver, President and CEO of The Warrior’s Journey, said the top five issues facing military members and their families are isolation, insignificance, deep loss, fear, and family brokenness.

“Everybody really wants a sense of belonging. They want to be loved. They want to find purpose and value,” he said.

At number 10, Weaver said, is post-traumatic stress disorder.

The formula to the organization’s work to help veterans is a community of “warriors” helping “warriors” find true resilience. Combat veterans, known as “warrior connectors” work to help other veterans, active duty members and their families. They provide intervention and preventative resources to care for these invisible wounds.

“We start with getting them connected to a fellow warrior, someone who has been there where they’ve been – not a counselor,” he said. “That may come later, but someone that they could just trust and begin to process what they’re going through – someone who’s a brother or a sister of like mindedness, same branch, same experience.”

The Warrior’s Journey helps veterans all over Missouri, the U.S. and the world.

“We’re reaching about 1,200 people daily, about 30,000 a month plus. We’ve surpassed our anticipated need and so it just, I think, speaks to the great need of individuals, warriors, as well as warrior families and veterans have,” he said.

The nonprofit, based in Springfield, partners with about 70 organizations to pull off this work.

To hear the Show Me Today interview with Kevin Weaver, click below (16:48).

