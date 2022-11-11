Subscribe

Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

Mizzou Academy plans to update standard childcare training videos (LISTEN)

By

Photo Credit: Karl Bussen and University of Missouri

Each year, roughly 35,000 childcare providers and educators in Missouri are required to take training courses to meet continuing education and license eligibility requirements with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The University of Missouri is redeveloping these training videos for the state. Mizzou Academy Executive Director Kathryn Fishman-Weaver says the videos will cover a variety of topics that are relative to providers and educators today and into the future.(LISTEN 13:57)

