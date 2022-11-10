Cherokee-Missourian gives insight into the vast history of the Cherokee Nation (LISTEN)

November is Native American Heritage Month. It serves as an opportunity to learn the history and spread awareness of the original Northern American cultures.

One of these opportunities is taking place in collaboration with Missouri State Archives to provide a historical session on Cherokee Nation. Missouri Humanities Council Speaker and member of Cherokee Nation Galen Gritts will guide the session. It will be held on November 10th at 600 W Main Street in Jefferson City at 7 p.m.

Cameron Conner had an opportunity to talk with Galen Gritts about the Cherokee. (LISTEN TO PARTS No. 1 and 2)