LATEST MISSOURI ELECTION RESULTS – 10:30 p.m.

All results are from the Missouri Secretary of State’s website:

U.S. Senate

(R) Eric Schmitt: 728,885 votes*

(D) Trudy Busch-Valentine: 450,142 votes

Recreational Marijuana – Amendment 3

YES: 595,701 votes

NO: 607,282 votes

National Guard Becoming its own state department – Amendment 5

YES: 717,916 votes

NO: 444,951 votes

The ballot measure would require the KC Police Department Amendment 4

YES: 753,320 votes

NO: 419,331 votes

Allows the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer – Amendment 1

YES: 513,120 votes

NO: 634,970 votes

Constitutional Convention:

YES: 371,773 votes

NO: 778,211 votes

State Auditor

(R) Scott Fitzpatrick: 771,122 votes*

(D) Alan Green: 394,704 votes

U.S. House, District 1

(R) Andrew Jones: 39,068 votes

(D) Cori Bush: 115,544 votes*

U.S. House, District 2

(R) Ann Wagner: 97,299 votes

(D) Trish Gunby: 73,675 votes

U.S. House, District 3

(R) Blaine Luetkemeyer: 76,559 votes

(D) Bethany Mann: 22,492 votes

U.S. House, District 4

(R) Mark Alford: 148,160 votes*

(D) Jack Truman: 43,540 votes

U.S. House, District 5

(R) Jacob Turk: 20,281 votes

(D) Emanuel Cleaver, II: 24,071 votes

U.S. House, District 6

(R) Sam Graves: 173,718 votes

(D) Henry Martin: 69,359 votes

U.S. House, District 7

(R) Eric Burlison: 96,811 votes

(D) Kristen Radaker Sheafer: 24,859 votes

U.S. House, District 8

(R) Jason Smith: 126,335 votes

(D) Randi McCallian: 27,147 votes

To find out what is going on in your local district: visit the Secretary of State’s website.