LATEST MISSOURI ELECTION RESULTS – 10:30 p.m.

All results are from the Missouri Secretary of State’s website:
U.S. Senate
(R) Eric Schmitt: 728,885 votes*
(D) Trudy Busch-Valentine: 450,142 votes
Recreational Marijuana – Amendment 3
YES: 595,701 votes
NO: 607,282 votes
National Guard Becoming its own state department – Amendment 5
YES: 717,916 votes
NO: 444,951 votes
The ballot measure would require the KC Police Department Amendment 4
YES: 753,320 votes
NO: 419,331 votes
Allows the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer – Amendment 1
YES: 513,120 votes
NO: 634,970 votes
Constitutional Convention:
YES: 371,773 votes
NO: 778,211 votes
State Auditor
(R) Scott Fitzpatrick: 771,122 votes*
(D) Alan Green: 394,704 votes
U.S. House, District 1
(R) Andrew Jones: 39,068 votes
(D) Cori Bush: 115,544 votes*
U.S. House, District 2
(R) Ann Wagner: 97,299 votes
(D) Trish Gunby: 73,675 votes
U.S. House, District 3
(R) Blaine Luetkemeyer: 76,559 votes
(D) Bethany Mann: 22,492 votes
U.S. House, District 4
(R) Mark Alford: 148,160 votes*
(D) Jack Truman: 43,540 votes
U.S. House, District 5
(R) Jacob Turk: 20,281 votes
(D) Emanuel Cleaver, II: 24,071 votes
U.S. House, District 6
(R) Sam Graves: 173,718 votes
(D) Henry Martin: 69,359 votes
U.S. House, District 7
(R) Eric Burlison: 96,811 votes
(D) Kristen Radaker Sheafer: 24,859 votes
U.S. House, District 8
(R) Jason Smith: 126,335 votes
(D) Randi McCallian: 27,147 votes
To find out what is going on in your local district: visit the Secretary of State’s website.