Meet Rhubarb, the newest addition at Saint Louis Zoo (LISTEN)

With orange baby hair like that, Rhubarb was born at the perfect time, a month before Halloween. The Francois’ langur was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi at the Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails at the Saint Louis Zoo. Rhubarb is the first Francois’ langur ever born at the Saint Louis Zoo and is an important birth for this endangered species. Ethan Riepl, Primate Keeper and Francois’ Langur Species Survival Plan Vice Coordinator, joined Show Me Today to share her story.

