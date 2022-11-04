Columbia company expansion to invest nearly $100 million and create hundreds of jobs

Columbia-based EquipmentShare has announced it is investing nearly $100 million in an expansion that will create over 500 jobs. The company’s new corporate headquarters will consist of a flagship office building, a research and development center, and additional space for offices and retail.

EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction solutions provider dedicated to solving industry problems through jobsite technology and equipment rental, retail and service centers. They can a cloud-connected platform, T3, that is powered by telematics and machine hardware to provide construction and industrial companies a real-time view into their jobsite and operations.

“We’re very fortunate in this state that people are still invested in this state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to be at a couple more expansions, $800 million, 600 new jobs. Think about that, that was two weeks ago in one week and here we are again today, another $100 million. Another 500 new jobs. That tells you you’re going in the right direction.”

The expansion will retain current employees while creating hundreds of new positions. Additionally, a news release from the state says the added jobs will pay salaries above the county average.

CEO and co-founder, Jabbok Schlacks praised being able to start something special in his hometown, “The EquipmentShare campus is something everyone in the state can be proud of. Community matters. Investing in our people matters. We’re grateful our story will continue to grow with Columbia at its center.”

“The idea that EquipmentShare, you had this idea…and then it’s grown to what this is. The impact that EquipmentShare has made in our nation, but in Columbia and Boone County is just, I mean that’s our story, right? That’s our community,” according to Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, who praised the news.

EquipmentShare was founded in Columbia less than ten years ago. The company now has more than 3,600 employees.

