Two Cardinals come up golden. Arenado snags 10th Gold Glove, Utility player his first

A pair of Cardinals players are taking home some hardware because of their stellar defense. Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan each won a National League Gold Glove award yesterday. The honor recognizes the best defensive player at each position in each league. Arenado has now won the award ten consecutive times as a third baseman. In fact, he’s won the award in every season he’s played at the MLB. Brendan Donovan won the award as a utility player. It’s his first Gold Glove and the first time an award has been handed out for role players.

Donovan edged out Tommy Edman who was also a regular position candidate. Christian Walker of Arizona beat out Paul Goldschmidt. Walker lead all MLB first basemen with 17 DRS (defensive runs saved) and 14 Outs Above Average.