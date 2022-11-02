Britt Reid gets three years in prison

The son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been sentenced to three years in prison for a DWI crash that severely injured Ariel Young, who was five-years-old at the time. Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid already pleaded guilty to the 2021 Kansas City crash that also injured four other people. Reid was driving his pickup truck near Arrowhead Stadium at the time of the crash.

Reid was intoxicated and driving 84 mph when his truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb 4, 2021, four days before the Chiefs Super Bowl matchup with Tampa Bay.

The Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family in November to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.