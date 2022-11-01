New Royals manager sees great talent “terrific things I’ve heard are true”

The Kansas City Royals hired Matt Quatraro (kwuh-TRAH-row) as their new Manager. Quatraro, 48, spent the last five seasons on Kevin Cash’s staff in Tampa Bay, including one season as the Third Base Coach in 2018 and four seasons as the Bench Coach from 2019-22. The Rays reached the postseason in four of his five years on their big league staff, including a World Series appearance in 2020. During his four years as Bench Coach, the Rays 322-224 (.590) record ranked 4th in the Majors behind only the Dodgers, Astros and Yankees.

“I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I’d heard about the organization’s culture are true. I can’t wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community.”

Quatraro’s coaching career began with a 10-year stint in the Rays organization, including stints as the Catching Instructor/Hitting Coach at Class-A Hudson Valley in 2004, a Coach assignment at Hudson Valley in 2005, four seasons as Manager of three different A-level affiliates from 2006-09 and four years as the Minor League Hitting Coordinator from 2010-13.

He was selected by the Rays in the 8th round of the franchise’s inaugural draft class in 1996. That same year, Quatraro graduated from Old Dominion University, where he was named Male Athlete of the Year in 1996. He played seven seasons in the Rays organization from 1996-02, topping out at Triple-A Durham in his final year. He primarily played catcher but also played both corner infield and corner outfield positions. Quatraro went to minor league camp with the Yankees in 2003, before retiring as a player with a .286 lifetime batting average.