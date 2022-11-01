All 56 judges on Missouri ballots get favorable marks (LISTEN)

When you vote on Tuesday November 8, you will help decied if Missouri judges retain their job. This year a total of two Missouri Supreme Court judges, 10 Court of Appeals judges, 22 circuit court judges, and 22 associate circuit court judges will be on ballots across the state.

Larry Tucker, the chair of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, joined Show Me Today to say each of the judges met the standards set by the committee and encourages listeners to read the reviews and evaluations.

(7:45)