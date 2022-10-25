MU researchers want to see if liquid smoke can benefit soybeans (LISTEN)

A team of researchers at the University of Missouri conducted a study on how soil, when saturated by intense smoke caused by wildfires, could alter plant growth. After they started their research, they made a surprising discovery liquid smoke, used by backyard and BBQ pitmasters might actually improve the health of plants. Richard Ferrieri, a research professor in the Department of Chemistry and investigator at the University of Missouri Research Reactor, now wants to see the effects liquid smoke has on the health of soybeans. Richard joined Show Me Today to tell us what you should look for if you want to try this on your own plants and veggies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

