Missouri voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person without an excuse

Through November 7, registered Missouri voters are allowed to cast an absentee ballot in-person without an excuse. This can be done at your local election office.

As part of a new wide-ranging elections law, the option is given to voters in the final two weeks before Election Day.

Before the law took effect, voters were required to have a certain reason, such as being confined due to an illness or a disability.

The new law also includes a photo ID requirement to vote in person. To vote absentee in-person at your local election office, voters must show their government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, state ID, military ID or a U.S. passport.

Voter ID cards issued by your county clerk are not valid forms of photo ID for the purpose of casting a vote.

To request a mail-in absentee ballot, the deadline is Wednesday, October 26.

