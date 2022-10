The most wonderful time of year will be here before you know it. Inflation and supply chain problems are expected to drive up the price of your holiday gifts and shipping them.

Jie Li, an assistant professor of Marketing at Truman State University in Kirksville, gives some suggestions to help you save some cash while you are shopping for holiday gifts.

To hear the Show Me Today interview with Missourinet’s Alisa Nelson and Jie Li, click below. (LISTEN 09:00)