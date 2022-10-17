Listen to why this author believes St. Louis is the best sports town (AUDIO)

St. Louis has a sporting culture that goes far beyond what we are so familiar with today like the Cardinals or the Blues.

Other professional franchises from the NHL, MLB, NBA, and NFL have all traveled through here, and that is just the beginning. How about corkball, chess, boxing, and so much more? It is all in the book.

Cameron Conner interviews Ed Wheatley: The author of St. Louis Sports: Forgotten Teams and Memories from America’s Greatest Sports Town about why he believes there is no other sporting culture quite like it. (LISTEN 13:43)