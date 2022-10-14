Subscribe

President Harry S. Truman statue in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda: what it took to get it there (LISTEN)

“The world needs to know about this man from Missouri who did so much for this country and whose name must be placed among those who’ve done the most for racial equality in America,” said Congressman Cleaver, who represents Missouri’s 5th congressional district—the district of Harry Truman’s hometown of Independence, Mo. (Photo by Brandon Payne for Karlin Villondo Photography www.karlinvillondo.com)

A statue of Missouri’s Harry S. Truman now has its prominent place in the U.S. Capitol. Members of Congress celebrated the unveiling Sept. 29, 2022.

The statue of President Harry S. Truman will represent the State of Missouri in the Statuary Hall Collection and will be the 10th presidential statue installed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

The Truman Library Institute in Kansas City led the effort to raise the money and have the statue created. The institute’s Executive Director Alex Burden sets the scene in an interview with Ashley Byrd on Show Me Today.

