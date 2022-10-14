President Harry S. Truman statue in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda: what it took to get it there (LISTEN)

A statue of Missouri’s Harry S. Truman now has its prominent place in the U.S. Capitol. Members of Congress celebrated the unveiling Sept. 29, 2022.

The statue of President Harry S. Truman will represent the State of Missouri in the Statuary Hall Collection and will be the 10th presidential statue installed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

The Truman Library Institute in Kansas City led the effort to raise the money and have the statue created. The institute’s Executive Director Alex Burden sets the scene in an interview with Ashley Byrd on Show Me Today.

(LISTEN to Parts No. 1 and 2)