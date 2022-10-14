HOF pitcher Bruce Sutter dead at 69

Bruce Sutter who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 and just the fourth reliever enshrined has died. He was 69. His number 42 is one of just 14 number retired by the Cardinals. Bruce was known for pioneering the split fingered fastball which not only led him to the major leagues but made him a Cy Young winner with the Cubs and a World Series champion with the Cardinals.

STATEMENT FROM THE BRUCE SUTTER FAMILY:

Cardinal Nation,

All our father ever wanted to be remembered as was being a great teammate, but he was so much more than that. He was also a great husband to our mother for 50 yrs, he was a great father and grandfather and he was a great friend. His love and passion for the game of baseball can only be surpassed by his love and passion for his family.

Being a St Louis Cardinal was an honor he cherished deeply. To the Cardinals, his teammates and most importantly to the greatest fans in all of sports, we thank you for all of the love and support over the years. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through his family and through Cardinal Nation!

The Sutter Family