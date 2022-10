“Route 66,” or “The Mother Road,” is celebrating its centennial in 2026. To prepare for the iconic road’s 100th anniversary, the State Historical Society of Missouri is trying to collect memorabilia from life along the road.

Ashley Byrd talked to Kathleen Seale of the State Historical Society- Rolla and Springfield Research Center. She explained the importance of the highway to the state of Missouri and the nation. (LISTEN to Parts No. 1 and 2)