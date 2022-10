The St. Louis Blues will be starting their 55th season on October 15th when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. In that time, close to 700 players have wore the “Note” on their sweaters. Who is your favorite? Author Dan O’Neill looks to share some of the history and stats on the greatest of all-time with his new book, “Best of the Blues.” Dan joined Show Me Today to talk about the first player in team history, goalie Glenn Hall and Dan reveals who he thinks is the G.O.A.T of the Blues.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter