Royals fire Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred

The Kansas City Royals fired manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred after the Royals’ season-ending loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. Matheny took over the Royals in 2020, but the team never finished better than fourth in the AL Central. Kansas City finished in fifth-place in the AL Central this year with a record of 65-and-97 following Wednesday’s 9-2 loss in Cleveland.

“Managing the Royals has been a true privilege,” Matheny said. “I’m thankful to so many, primarily Dayton Moore, and the coaches and players I’ve worked with. I would like to thank Mr. John Sherman and the ownership group for the opportunity to manage their team, and everyone involved in this great organization. I came to the Royals knowing it was an organization of excellence and care, and was shown that care every single day. Royals fans should be excited about this group of players, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow.”

Matheny went 165-219 (.430) in three seasons as Royals Manager from 2020-2022, and his 165 wins rank 12th in franchise history. During Matheny’s tenure, he oversaw 29 different players make their Major League debut with the Royals.

Eldred has been the Royals Pitching Coach since 2018, after he joined the organization as an Assistant to the General Manager from 2016-17