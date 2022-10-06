Cardinals to host Philllies in Wild Card matchup. First game Friday at 1:07

The St. Louis Cardinals are getting ready for their NL Wild Card series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cardinals will host every game of the best-of-three set. St. Louis won the NL Central with a 93-and-69 record, while the Phillies took the finale NL Wild Card spot with an 87-and-75 mark. The Cardinals went 3-4 against Philadelphia during the regular season. St. Louis hasn’t announced the starting pitcher for Game One.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler to the mound in game one. Wheeler won both of his starts against the Cardinals in July and the stat lines were nearly identical. In a 4-0 win on July 3rd in Philadelphia, Wheeler pitched seven shutout innings allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five. In a 5-0 win just five days later in St. Louis, he gave up fives hit and a walk while striking out five in a 2-0 win, beating Adam Wainwright in both games.

Nolan Arenado went 3-for-8 against Wheeler combined in the two meetings.

The first game starts Friay at 1:07PM. Saturday (if necessary Sunday) will have start times of 7:37PM.