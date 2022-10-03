Get your scuba gear ready for…Missouri? (LISTEN)

Imagine exploring a hole in Missouri covered in water that is as big as the Houston Astrodome? Become a deep earth explorer right here in Missouri. Grab your friends (and your scuba gear) and head to Bonne Terre Mine, the world’s largest fresh water dive resort. Water conditions remain constant with over 100 foot visibility. If diving is not your thing, you can take the dry tour or hop in a boat.

Doug Goergens joined Show Me Today to tell us about how his wife suggested they buy the property to help with their deep sea diving adventures. The mine is now one of Missouri’s best hidden treasures for you to explore.