A memento for the last homestand of the season (LISTEN)

The regular season is winding down, so the St. Louis Cardinals are doing all sorts of fun things to pack the stands.

The team has displayed an abundance of national attention this year. Whether it be Albert Pujols hitting 700 home runs, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright reaching the battery record, or Paul Goldschmidt being among the National League MVP favorites… fans can feel this season’s importance.

Cameron Conner and Ashley Byrd were able to head out to the stands and capture fans’ thoughts. (LISTEN 04:49)