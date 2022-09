Everything from signed baseball cards by George Brett and Lou Brock, jewelry, coins and money…odd money, like a $1,000 and a $500 bill will be up for auction when the state of Missouri holds an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next Monday and Tuesday, October 3rd and 4th. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick joined Show Me Today to talk about the event and describe some of the other items you’ll be able to bid on.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter