Pujols joins 700 HR Club

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit 2 home runs on Friday night, becoming just the fourth member of baseballs 700 home run club.

Watch the historic home run here via the St. Louis Cardinals twitter.

Pujols hit #699, a two run shot off Andrew Heaney in the third inning before reaching the milestone in the fourth. The historic blast came off LA Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford.

Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Hank Arron, and Babe Ruth as the only player in MLB history with 700 home runs and becomes the first player born outside of the United States to achieve the feat.

The Cardinals won the matchup 11-0.