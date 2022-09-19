Ignoring signs and warnings leading to more train collisions in Missouri (LISTEN)

Rail Safety Week is a collaborative effort among Operation Lifesaver, Inc., state Operation Lifesaver programs, and rail safety partners across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Missouri Operation Lifesaver is doing their part this week and Tim Hull, the executive director, tells us on Show Me Today that there is a disturbing fact this year in our state. More than 50% of collisions occur at crossing equipped with lights and/or gates.

Tim talks about the efforts to make a push for a better end to 2022.