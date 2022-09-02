Mizzou’s defense shines over La. Tech. Missouri State takes care of business–Football roundup

Mizzou opened their season with a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech. Luther Burden made a huge splash in his much anticipated college debut as he scored two touchdowns. One coming out of the Wildcat formation where he took a direct snap from one-yard out and the other off a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage that turned into a five yard score. The Missouri defense came up with three interceptions including a pick six from Joseph Charleston. The run defense was such an issue most of last season, but the Tigers clamped down and limited La. Tech to just 17 rushing yards. Brady Cook finished 18 of 27 for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

5th ranked Missouri State opened at Central Arkansas with a 27-14 win. The defense pitched a shutout until the fourth quarter getting to the QB seven times and the offense racked up 356 yards.

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks open at Iowa State. SEMO head coach Tom Matuckawitz was hired by Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as his defensive coordinator when the two worked together at Toledo 10 years ago.

Division II, 4th ranked Northwest Missouri State opened at home with a 33-19 win over Ft Hays State. Missouri Western shutout Central Oklahoma 35-0. Brandon Hall from North Kansas City finished with 141 rushing yards and a score. William Jewell, Missouri S&T, Missouri Southern and Lincoln/Jefferson City all lost their season openers. Truman State and Southwest Baptist open their seasons Saturday.