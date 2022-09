KC’s biggest end-of-summer party is scheduled for September 3-4, 2022 at New Century AirCenter with the KC Air Show. The region’s premier air show experience will again feature a world-class group of performers including Kirby Chambliss. By 24, he was the youngest commercial pilot at Southwest Airlines and made captain by 28. By the early 2000’s, Kirby was recognized as one of the top 15 aerobatic pilots in the world.

Kirby joined Show Me Today to talk about his passion for flying upside down.