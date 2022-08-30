AAA Missouri says many drivers unaware of Slow Down Move Over law (LISTEN)

Towing industry victim advocates will join AAA Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in cities across the state Wednesday to remind the public about the state’s Slow Down Move Over law ahead of busy Labor Day Weekend travel. The law requires drivers to move over one lane, if safe to do so, or slow down when approaching an incident where tow providers, police, firefighters, EMS crews, MoDOT workers or other emergency vehicles are stopped at the roadside.
AAA Missouri Spokesperson Nick Chabarria explains how to handle situations as you approach them on the road.
Where:
Kansas City
Cable Dahmer Arena (Parking Lot)
19100 E Valley View Parkway
Independence, MO 64055
Columbia
Boone County Fire Protection District
2201 I-70 Drive Northwest
Columbia, MO 65202
St. Louis
AAA Missouri Headquarters
12901 North Forty Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63141