AAA Missouri says many drivers unaware of Slow Down Move Over law (LISTEN)

Towing industry victim advocates will join AAA Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in cities across the state Wednesday to remind the public about the state’s Slow Down Move Over law ahead of busy Labor Day Weekend travel. The law requires drivers to move over one lane, if safe to do so, or slow down when approaching an incident where tow providers, police, firefighters, EMS crews, MoDOT workers or other emergency vehicles are stopped at the roadside.

AAA Missouri Spokesperson Nick Chabarria explains how to handle situations as you approach them on the road.

Where:

Kansas City

Cable Dahmer Arena (Parking Lot)

19100 E Valley View Parkway

Independence, MO 64055

Columbia

Boone County Fire Protection District

2201 I-70 Drive Northwest

Columbia, MO 65202

St. Louis

AAA Missouri Headquarters

12901 North Forty Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63141