Out of about 100 bands competing from around the world for a spot to be in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the University of Missouri marching band has been chosen to help kick off the holiday season. Marching Mizzou will dazzle a festive crowd during the 96th annual parade to 34th street in New York City.

Alisa Nelson talks to Marching Mizzou Director, Dr. Amy Knopps, about prepping for this opportunity of a lifetime. (LISTEN 13:10)