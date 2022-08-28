Drinkwitz says Tigers will have a tough challenge week one against La. Tech (LISTEN)

The Mizzou Tigers will kickoff the 2022 season on Thursday night when they host Louisiana Tech.

La. Tech has a new coaching staff led by head coach Sonny Combie who was the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech in 2021, including serving as the interim head coach over the final four games of the season. This was his second stint in Lubbock, after beginning his college coaching career with the Red Raiders in 2009. Drinkwitz says the first quarter is always used as an adjustment period when his team is facing an opponent with a new coaching staff.

Brady Cook, who started the Tigers bowl game at the end of last season, will lead the Tigers offense with a trio of running backs still fighting for the number one job. Columbia native Nate Peat has been slowed by a couple of nagging injuries and Truman State transfer Cody Schrader, who led all of Division II in rushing, has been the Tigers most consistent running back in fall camp. Luther Burden, the highley regarded freshman receiver from East St. Louis, will start at one of the wide receiver positions.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

(Listen to Coach Drinkwtiz discuss La. Tech 23:00)