Chiefs honor Len Dawson after lining up in “choir” huddle

Patrick Mahomes ran out onto the field for the Chiefs first play and aligned his ten teammates in the old “choir” huddle where all ten face Mahomes with their back to the line of scrimmage. It paid honor to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson who died Monday. He was 87. The Chiefs took a delay of game penalty with the referee calling the foul on number 16, Dawson’s number. The Packers declined the penalty. Mahomes ran off the field and Chad Henne led the offense on the first drive.

Andy Reid explains it was chairman Clark Hunt’s suggestion.

Third-string quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 166 yards with a pair of TD tosses to veteran tight end Matt Bushman, who later left with a broken clavicle and running back Isiah Pacheco finished with 52 yards rushing as the Chiefs beat the Packers 17-10. The Chiefs first-string defense finishes the three preseason games by holding the Bears, Commanders and Packers to six punts in six series and no points allowed.