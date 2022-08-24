Chiefs great Len Dawson dead at 87

Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl IV victory, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as both a player and broadcaster, died at the age of 87, according to his family.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt released a statement:

“My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did. I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.”

Dawson holds the franchise’s career records for pass attempts (3,696), completions (2,115), passing yards (28,507) and touchdowns (237).