Missouri State Highway Patrol competing in ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’ contest (LISTEN)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol hopes to have “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser”. It is competing in the annual nationwide contest to be on a calendar sold by the American Association of State Troopers.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Capt. John Hotz said Missouri’s cruiser photo was taken near the Big Cedar Lodge overlooking Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri’s Branson.

“We do a different theme each year and so we wanted to try to not only highlight the Missouri State Highway Patrol but also local areas around the state. We hadn’t done one in the southwest part so we thought that Table Rock Lake would be a great background for the photo,” he said.

Hotz said the top 13 photos make the national calendar.

“They sell these calendars and then they use the money for scholarships for troopers around the country – for their children when they’re attending college,” Hotz said.

You can vote once per device through August 25 by going to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, and Twitter and Facebook pages.

An announcement of the winners is expected the first week in September.

