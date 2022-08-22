Subscribe

Governor Parson calls for special session on September 6th to decide income tax cuts and extended ag credits

During a Monday news conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson officially announced his call for a special session to make “historic income tax cuts” and extend key agriculture tax credit programs for a minimum of six years.

The General Assembly is set to meet in Jefferson City on September 6, at 12 p.m. to discuss and act on Governor Parson’s proposed legislation.

It is unclear as to who will sponsor (handle) the legislation in either chamber. More details to follow as this is a developing story.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson briefs Capitol reporters in Jefferson City on July 7, 2021 (photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

