When life handed Missouri State Fair Queen lemons, she made lemonade (AUDIO)

A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County.

What does it take to clinch the title of Missouri State Fair queen? The competition includes an interview, a talent or speech and an evening gown round.

Kigar delivered a speech called “Making Lemonade: When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.”

Kigar said she became inspired to participate after seeing her cousin crowned as State Fair queen in 2010.

Kigar said she’s not a pageant girl. She participated because she said she loves agriculture and Missouri.

Kigar will be a senior in high school this fall at Scotland County R-1 School District.

