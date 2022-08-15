No more Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus (LISTEN)

After a legislative session filled with Republican squabbling, the Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus says it is disbanding. A news release from members says it is calling for peace and unity under a single Republican banner.

State Senator Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, is one of the leading members of the caucus.

The caucus formed four years ago.

The Conservative Caucus criticizes Senate Republican leadership on “continual breaches of trust”.

Due to term limits, Senate Republican leadership changes are ahead. Eigel says he does not know if he’s the right person to run for leadership but he’s willing to work with anyone who brings Republicans together and empowers them.

Missourinet has contacted Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, for a response.

