Missouri K-12 superintendent turnover increases in upcoming school year (LISTEN)

The new school year will start off with about 104 Missouri K-12 public school districts having a change in superintendent. Dr. Doug Hayter, executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, said that’s an increase compared to the past several years.

Missouri has about 557 K-12 public school districts and public charter schools.

Hayter points to a variety of reasons for such a large turnover of in the superintendent ranks this time around. The last few years have been extra stressful, including for administrators. He mentions increased rhetoric and emotion at school board meetings, as well as increased pressure on our nation.

Hayter said there is some hope that the focus will be different from the past two years.

Hayter said the association has teamed up with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for a pilot project that offers coaching support for second and third-year superintendents. First-year superintendents are already offered mentoring.

