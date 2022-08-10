Missourians are about to get up close with INDYCAR racers

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson will compete in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Saturday, August 20. The track just east of St. Louis is coming off a successful NASCAR debut earlier this summer and for the sixth year in a row, the top INDYCAR drivers will return for another exciting weekend.

Track CEO Curtis Francois says fans will have the opportunity to get into the pits and meet the drivers. He joined Show Me Today to talk more about the weekend.